Road Dogg Believes Vince McMahon Made Violent Request Of Kevin Owens

Back in 2017 on an episode of "Friday Night SmackDown," Kevin Owens viciously attacked then-WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in the lead-up to his Hell in a Cell match with Vince's son, Shane. Owens head-butted McMahon after the two shook hands, causing blood to gush from McMahon's forehead.

After busting open McMahon, Owens hit a frog splash on the WWE boss. At the time, some wondered if Owens had really made McMahon bleed the "hard-way" or if there was some trickery involved. However, former WWE writer "Road Dogg" Brian James put that debate to rest on the latest episode of the "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast.

"For one, I'm 95% sure it was a hard way," James said. "If it wasn't a hard-way, nobody knew but those two. That's the truth because we all pooped our pants when that happened. We knew he was going to head-butt him and we knew Vince had probably told him 'don't you hold back,' I'm sure, that's his character, his real human character.

"It was not planned. What we did was shoot the blood knowing that we may be on the masters that went out everywhere else, we could edit that out, or we could also turn the film into black and white if we wanted to use it going forward. It was an on-the-spot decision to shoot that and again, that's from my vantage point from where I was sitting, the only person that usually sat next to me was Vince and he was in the ring so maybe secrets were kept and talked about that I wasn't aware of but that's my recollection of the night."

