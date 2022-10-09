Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Top AEW Star Is Doing 'JBL-Esque' Promo Work

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Maxwell Jacob Friedman has some qualities on the mic reminiscent of John "Bradshaw" Layfield. MJF has become one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling, and many have praised the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner for his gift of gab.

Prinze, a former WWE writer, has been keeping up with the "AEW Dynamite" shows and believes MJF "owned" Wheeler Yuta on the mic during the September 21 episode. He feels it was a bit of a different story the following week, however. On the latest edition of "Wrestling with Freddie," Prinze expressed his belief that MJF put himself in the role of JBL during the September 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

"He goes in and starts saying real stuff like, 'You're taking time away from the man that everybody wants. I'm the one that makes ratings on the show. I'm the one they came to see. I'm a 26-year-old multimillionaire. I have more money than any ...' It was almost like JBL-esque," Prinze said. "He's 26 pulling the JBL when JBL didn't do that until he was like late 30s or 40s even."

Prinze was amused by the way MJF sold an attack from Yuta while in the skybox during a promo between Hangman Page and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. MJF and Yuta ended up having a singles match during the October 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite." MJF scored the victory and will turn his attention back to the world title picture.

MJF is guaranteed a shot at the AEW World Championship after winning the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view last month. The next AEW World Championship match will take place on the October 12 episode of "Dynamite," when Moxley puts the gold on the line against Page.

