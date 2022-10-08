Renee Paquette Rumored To Be Signing With AEW

Renee Paquette might join her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Fightful was reportedly told by several WWE sources that it's believed that Paquette is headed to AEW. Fightful reached out to Paquette and AEW, but they have yet to confirm the move.

It was also noted in the report that GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor heard that WWE had reached out to Paquette about returning to the company.

The former WWE "Raw" commentator and the backstage interviewer was with WWE for eight years before leaving in August 2020. Paquette was also the host of "WWE Backstage," which aired on FS1.

Since leaving WWE, Paquette published the cookbook "Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously" and created her own podcast "The Sessions with Renee Paquette."

She also worked with UFC and former Strikeforce star Miesha Tate for the show, "Throwing Down With Renee & Miesha." It was available on Sirius XM Fight Nation. As noted earlier this week, Paquette has a new series with the Cincinnati Bengals. The series is called " Renée All Dey."

It was first reported on October 7 that Moxley signed a five-year extension with AEW. He is set to not only wrestle for the company but will be a coach and mentor. Paquette had commented on her husband's new contract on Friday night via Twitter.

"So proud of Jon! Just casually watching him carve out his own legacy in real time," tweeted Paquette.

Stay tuned for the latest on Renee Paquette's AEW status.