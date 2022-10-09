Edge And Finn Balor Battle In Fierce 'I Quit Match' At Extreme Rules

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced into saying "I Quit" for the first time in his illustrious career at Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event.

At one point in his drama-filled "I Quit Match" against Finn Balor, Edge was close to securing the victory after locking in the Edge-ucator on his opponent's left leg with the chair. Just as Balor prepared to utter the words "I Quit," Damian Priest came running down to rescue his Judgment Day stablemate. Thereafter, Dominik Mysterio also made a run-in, but Edge seemed to have an answer as he fought off the numbers. However, Rhea Ripley would handcuff Edge onto the rope, allowing Balor, Priest & Dominik to get back in the ring and take out Edge with a 3-on-1 attack.

Rey Mysterio then ran down to the ring to save Edge, hitting a crossbody on Balor and an inverted 619 in Priest. At this point, Dominik shockingly laid out his own father, the first instance of him striking Rey since he joined Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle. Beth Phoenix then made a run-in as well, striking Balor and Priest with kendo sticks before retrieving the keys to the handcuffs and freeing Edge. This was followed by a face-to-face confrontation between Phoenix and Ripley, as the men continued to battle around the ringside area.

Eventually, Ripley nailed Phoenix with brass knuckles, which allowed Priest to hit the South of Heaven Chokeslam on Edge, and Balor followed it up with three consecutive Coup de Graces on the Rated-R Superstar. As Edge still refused to utter the words "I Quit," Ripley grabbed two chairs and prepared to strike a downed Phoenix with a Con-Chair-To. At this point, Edge has no option but to surrender, as Balor was declared the winner of the bout.

It appears WWE could be building to an eventual singles bout between Ripley and Phoenix. One thing is for certain – Edge's rivalry with Judgment Day is far from over.