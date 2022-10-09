GCW Fight Club 2022 Night Two Live Coverage (10/9): Joey Janela Vs. Cole Radrick For The DDT And GCW Extreme Titles

Night One took place last night on the Garden Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and saw Nick Gage defeat Jon Moxley in a Title vs. Career match to become the new GCW World Champion. Gage did not conquer Moxley alone, as All Elite Wrestling's W. Morrissey interfered in the bout, sending the reigning AEW World Champion through a pane of glass that was wrapped in barbed wire. After the incident, Gage delivered two piledrivers and a chokebreaker to win the gold.

The second night of Fight Club 2022, taking place at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, will see the DDT Extreme Championship and GCW Extreme Championship be defended in the same match as Joey Janela and Cole Radrick collide.

Tonight's card (announced before the show)

* Joey Janela (c) vs. Cole Radrick (c) for the DDT Extreme Championship and GCW Extreme Championship

* Rina Yamashita (c) vs. Ciclope for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship

* Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne vs. Allie Katch and Effy

* Jimmy Lloyd, Dyln McKay, and Marcus Mathers vs. The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice)

* YAMATO vs. Mike Bailey

* Miedo Extremo vs. Drew Parker

* Shun Skywalker vs. Blake Christian

