Ethan Page Reveals His Ultimate Goal

Ethan Page might currently be focused on his alliance with MJF and "The Firm," but the Canadian wrestler is setting his future goals outside of the ring. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Page offered a potential future where he could expand on the Toy Hunt vlog he posts to YouTube every Sunday.

"My ultimate goal is one day to open a toy store that's called Toy Hunt," he said. "But the next step is going to be paper, put into a book –- and my book is going to be called 'Toy Hunt' as well."

Page envisioned the "Toy Hunt" as the story of two young siblings whose father disappears, forcing them to locate him by using their toys. But how can little kids find a missing adult with toys? "That's it –- I can't tell too much," Page said. But essentially, there's a giant toy hunt -– it has nothing to do with buying toys."

Page insisted his book will be "a very, very, very adorable story" and noted that it's "very heartwarming." He acknowledged that the characters were based on his young children, adding "there's that kind of connection to me."

In creating a book, Page stated he could not use the names or likenesses to the classic toys he enjoyed in his childhood. He also quickly realized that the process of creating a book –- in this case, a graphic novel of more than 100 pages –- took more time than he initially anticipated. He recalled how one of the collaborators on the book told him that it "takes a long time just to do one page."

Page is aiming for a 2023 publication and has a Patreon page for fans to support the project and receive updates on its progress.