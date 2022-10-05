Ethan Page Addresses Pairing With MJF And Their Pre-AEW History

AEW's Ethan Page may not be a significant player on television right now, but it doesn't minimize the impact he's made elsewhere in pro wrestling. Page was featured in Impact Wrestling, winning the Impact Tag Team Titles twice with Josh Alexander, and has won heavyweight titles in indie promotions such as Southside Wrestling Entertainment before signing with AEW in March 2021. He now finds himself as a part of MJF's "The Firm," a faction guided by the intense, well-spoken Stokely Hathaway. But as Page explained to Comicbook.com, this isn't the first time he's crossed paths with the two men leading the charge for The Firm.

"Me and Stokely have been buddies for years," Page said. "My first taste of attention or any kind of buzz doing something in wrestling was with Evolve and I got to do that with Stokely. There's that mutual respect ... I know his talents and I know his drive. On-screen, off-screen, he will go out of his way to make sure everything he does is memorable and special, and I have that same drive and motivation."

When it comes to MJF, Page revealed he has known him since he first started in pro wrestling. The cocky, brash MJF has established himself as an undeniable top star in AEW, but when he was just starting out, he was wrestling at Page's own Alpha-1 Events in Canada. "Stokely was actually his manager at Alpha-1 Wrestling. ... To be able to do this with Max, there's a sense of pride because I saw him come up in wrestling," Page said. "I will happily stand by his side and make sure that he gets what he wants out a professional wrestling, because I know he'll help me do the same."