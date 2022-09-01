Stokely Hathaway Makes Big Change To His Twitter Account

For the past few months on AEW television, Stokley Hathaway has scouted talent and offered them his managerial services via his business card. Last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite" was no different, with W. Morrisey returning to the promotion and being offered a spot on Hathaway's team. Since then, however, the popular manager, who is known for being active on social media has deactivated his Twitter account.

Hathaway first appeared in AEW at their Double or Nothing pay-per-view this past May, shortly after he was released from his WWE contract. That night, he appeared during the finish of Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay TBS Championship match, assisting Cargill in picking up the victory and securing his first client. Since then, he has supported Cargill through her continued undefeated streak and helped her stable, The Baddies, grow into a larger unit, with Leila Grey joining the ranks, But Hathaway has also been pursuing numerous other talent in recent weeks, including Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and the Gunn Club.

There's no word yet on Morrisey officially signing with AEW, but he did make his debut on the May 4 "Dynamite" in a loss to current TNT Champion Wardlow. Morrisey had most recently performed in Impact Wrestling, where his work received positive attention, and recent reports claim higher-ups in WWE are impressed with his physical transformation and have interest in a return for the former Big Cass, but his appearance on AEW television suggests that could be off the table. Morrisey left Impact Wrestling this past June.