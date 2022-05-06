WWE officials were very impressed by the AEW debut of W. Morrissey (FKA Big Cass), according to Andrew Zarian on the latest Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast.

“I’m not gonna say that WWE is gonna take him but I can tell you that WWE is definitely impressed by him,” Zarian said [H/T WrestlingNews]. “There’s no way around it, man. I got a message last night while he’s coming out and somebody wrote, ‘did you see this F’N guy?’”

Earlier in the podcast, Zarian said a number of people were inquiring about Morrissey’s contract status.

“I got a couple of messages about him from people,” Zarian stated. “People wanting to know when his contract ends.”

We noted last November how Morrissey’s contract with IMPACT was about to expire. Since then, he has reportedly worked for the company on handshake “per date” deals. On this week’s IMAPCT Wrestling, Morrissey defeated Brian Myers in a Tables Match just a night after appearing live on Dynamite. Morrissey & Jordynne Grace have been in a feud with Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green & Myers for a while now, and once again brawled on this week’s show.

Morrissey last wrestled as Big Cass in WWE at the 2018 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, where he lost to Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) in a singles match. He was released shortly thereafter.

