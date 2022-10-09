Spoilers For IMPACT Wrestling's Overdrive Event

Frankie Kazarian defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey to win the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at the company's recent Bound for Glory pay-per-view. The victory marked the wrestler's sixth reign with the title. However, he won't enter the promotion's upcoming Overdrive event with the gold around his waist.

According to PWInsider, the AEW star exercised his right to challenge for Josh Alexander's IMPACT World Championship at Overdrive during the latest television tapings. Unfortunately, he had to vacate the X-Division title in exchange for a match with Alexander at the upcoming special. Kazarian has enjoyed plenty of success in IMPACT Wrestling throughout the years, winning a host of honors and titles. However, the World Championship has always evaded the in-ring veteran.

With the X-Division Championship vacant, an eight-man tournament to crown a new champion will be held. The final is scheduled to take place at Overdrive, which will emanate from Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, November 18. The participants for the tournament haven't been revealed at the time of this writing.

Elsewhere, the aforementioned PWInsider report revealed that the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings also saw new IMPACT Tag Team Champions crowned. Heath & Rhino defeated The OGK, aka Mike Bennett & Matt Taven, to win the belts, marking the duo's first reign as IMPACT Tag Team Champions. As for The OKG, their future plans are unknown as they are reportedly done with IMPACT Wrestling for the time being. Finally, Bully Ray also returned at Bound for Glory and he's expected to stick around for the foreseeable future.