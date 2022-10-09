MJF Criticizes Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West recently made headlines after screenshots emerged of him making antisemitic comments in a text conversation, allegedly with Sean "Diddy" Combs. Per Haaretz, the rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, expressed anti-Jewish sentiments in the now-deleted post. Afterward, he took to social media and threatened to go "death con 3 on Jewish people," leading to his Twitter and Instagram accounts being restricted.

The "Gold Digger" hitmaker has received plenty of criticism since then, including some from MJF. The AEW star appeared on Twitter on Sunday, October 9, and shared his views on West's comments. The tweets, which have since been deleted, were documented by Wrestling Headlines.

"Kanye calling Jewish people horrifying doesn't shock me. What shocks me is how little we as a society talk about antisemitism. To put things into perspective. Slavery was very recent and the plight of POC is still rampant. End of slavery –1865. End of Holocaust — 1945."

MJF's comments caught the attention of internet trolls and wrestling fans who were seemingly upset at him for breaking kayfabe. However, the heel didn't back down and explained why he was upset. "People tweeting this his out of character, I don't play a character. Never have. I'm a Jew. I'm angry. And you should be angry too."

The wrestler has been open about his own experiences with antisemitism in the past and has even detailed them on AEW television. During his feud with CM Punk, he revealed that he had to deal with bigotry growing up and that he was bullied by his classmates.