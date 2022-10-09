Tony Khan Defends His Infrequent AEW TV Appearances

Tony Khan has no desire to be featured on AEW programming regularly. Most weeks on AEW TV, Khan is nowhere to be seen. He often makes appearances in front of the live crowds, but doesn't really show up in front of the cameras unless he's making an announcement. It's something that Khan doesn't plan on changing anytime soon. During an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Khan explained that his presence on AEW TV only occurs when he feels it's necessary.

"I am a device, and when it is necessary, it can be a very effective one," Khan said. "We've done 160 episodes. I have made all of four appearances in 160 episodes. All of them did about a million [viewers]. Really, every time they were very necessary. Some involved a little bit of talking, some involved really none. The only four times I've been on the show were, the most regrettable, was at the end of the Brodie Lee tribute show. Then there was the purchase of Ring of Honor, there was the announcement of the Forbidden Door, and there was the announcement of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions."

Khan does plenty of interviews with media outlets to promote "Dynamite" and "Rampage," as well as pay-per-view events and network specials. He also uses social media to try to drive up interest in AEW programming. His last appearance on AEW TV was during the September 7 episode of "Dynamite." He was on the show to announce the status of the AEW World Championship and AEW World Trios Championship following a real-life incident involving CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega.

