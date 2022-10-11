JTG Recalls John Cena Ridiculing Him Before WWE Release

In 2006, WWE debuted the tag team Cryme Tyme, featuring Ohio Valley Wrestling stand-outs JTG and Shad Gaspard, as the next up-and-coming team in the company. The group made an impact on day one, defeating members of the Spirit Squad who, at the time, were the World Tag Team Champions. The debut was a success and the group was seen as fan favorites from the moment they arrived, routinely getting the crowd interested when they'd steal something from someone and try to auction it off to the fans.

However, the fun stopped for Cryme Tyme at the end of their first year when the group was let go by the WWE. During that time, the group was in the middle of a feud with Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch, which seemingly was going to give JTG and Gaspard their first WWE Tag Team Championships. During an interview with the "Wrestling with Rip Rogers" YouTube Channel, JTG detailed what caused the release, stating that the two teams let backstage issues spew out onto a live episode of Monday Night Raw in August 2007.

"We didn't even make it a year yet," JTG said. "There was a rib that was pulled on us in the ring and Shad and I didn't respond accordingly, professionally. In OVW our ring etiquette was whatever you got going on backstage you don't let it spill into the ring, you keep it professional. That really pissed off Shad, especially coming from OVW. We don't take liberties with each other, we don't put our jobs in jeopardy."