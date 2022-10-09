The Boogeyman Says That He's Coming To Get Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, ending months of speculation about his future plans. The Superstar hasn't had a match or revealed his intentions since he came back and shocked the WWE Universe, but one worm-eating, clock-carrying, and very spooky wrestler has set his sights on "The Eater of Worlds."

The Boogeyman took to Twitter this weekend and revealed his intention to compete against Wyatt. The competitor shared a collage depicting images of him and Wyatt staring each other down. The image's accompanying message read, "Welcome back Bray. Cmin2Getcha," which is a reference to The Boogeyman's catchphrase. In the accompanying caption, the 58-year-old assured his followers that the showdown with Wyatt is "going to happen." Wyatt hasn't responded to The Boogeyman's call-out at the time of this writing.

While no longer a full-time in-ring competitor, The Boogeyman signed a new WWE contract earlier this year. The veteran is on a Legends deal, which sees him occasionally brought back as an on-air personality, usually for a nostalgia pop. However, he tweeted Vince McMahon in 2021 to ask for another in-ring run, suggesting that he's still fit enough to enter the squared circle.

It remains to be seen if the horror-inspired grapplers will go toe-to-toe in the middle of a WWE ring at some point. That said, it would be a dream match for some fans as their characters both represent the spookier side of the sports entertainment spectrum. With Halloween coming up this month, Boogey might grace the WWE Universe with an appearance on "Raw" or "SmackDown."