TV Ratings For Women Of Wrestling's First Two Episodes Revealed

The TV ratings for the first two episodes of Women of Wrestling have been revealed by Wrestlenomincs.

According to the report from Wrestlenomics, the first episode, which aired on September 18, was watched by 281,000 viewers in syndication. The episode drew a 0.03 in the 18-49 demographic.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group is the company that distributes the series in the United States and internationally. WOW is available to watch in 50 cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, San Antonio, Flint, and Philadelphia. A full list of channels was exclusively shared via PWInsider.

The second episode of WOW, which aired on September 25, saw the key demo rise to 0.06, though the episode was only watched by 273,000 viewers.

It was also noted in the report that WOW demonstrated a larger portion of female viewers than any nationally televised wrestling show. In the first episode, there were 18,000 male viewers in the 18-49 demographic, while it was 26,000 female viewers in the 18-49 demo.

The second episode was 40,000 male viewers in the 18-49 key demo, while it was only 39,000 female viewers in the 18-49 demo. Wrestlenomics noted that WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" average about 40% female viewers in the 18 to 49 key demo, while AEW shows are usually around 33%.

The promotion is owned by Los Angeles Laker owner Jeanie Buss. WOW was created by David McLane, who is also the current Executive Producer of production. Former WWE Superstar AJ Mendez (FKA AJ Lee) is also the executive producer and color commentator for WOW.