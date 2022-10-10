CMLL's Titan Joins Top NJPW Stable

Earlier today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling presented their Declaration of Power event, headlined by an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match that saw Jay White retain over Tama Tonga. Another shocking moment for the fans in attendance and watching at home saw Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi) pick up a win over Aussie Empire thanks to some help from a masked man, who later revealed himself to be the CMLL World Welterweight Champion, Titan. He then requested to join LIJ, which the group collectively agreed to.

The seeds for the original Los Ingobernables faction were planted in CMLL in 2013 before the group officially formed in 2014. At the time, they described themselves as equals, despite the perception from CMLL fans that Rush was the leader. Los Ingobernables de Japon would follow in 2015 after La Sombra's tag team partner, Tetsuya Naito, returned to Japan and formed the offshoot group. The end to the original stable's run in CMLL came in 2019, when Rush and La Bestia Del Ring departed from the company, but the promotion would later try to recreate what they once had with Los Nuevos Ingobernables — the trio of El Terrible, Angel De Oro, and Niebla Roja.

LIJ's newest member, Titan, has made quite the name for himself in CMLL since debuting in 2008. He is the current Welterweight Champion, a former Occidente Middleweight Champion, a former Mexican National Trios Champion with La Mascara and Rush, and a former two-time Mexican National Welterweight Champion.