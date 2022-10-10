Pete Dunne Says Butch Gimmick Has Allowed Him To Connect With More Fans

Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, was initially deemed a main roster burial by many fans when he debuted on "WWE SmackDown" with his new name. Since then, however, alongside Ridge Holland and Sheamus, Butch has become a member of one of the hottest groups in the company and is thoroughly enjoying his new character arc.

Speaking on "The Ringer Wrestling Show" about his adjustment to the transitioning into Butch character, Dunne said he;s happy with what he's been able to accomplish since the change.

"I'm sure the name change and the character change... was done with the best intentions," he said. "It's given me a different edge to my personality, there's a different side to me now."

Butch spoke highly of working with his fellow Brawling Brutes, and talked about his desire to have layers as a character, which he's been able to display far more since joining the main roster. "I hope [I have] great matches, and that all holds up, but also hopefully I can show range and make you feel other ways, too," he sai.d

When discussing his enjoyment of showing his new side of himself in the ring, the former "NXT UK" Champion cited Bryan Danielson, William Regal, and Kurt Angle as phenomenal wrestlers who were able to let loose as characters and become even better as a result. Butch does understand some of his fans being apprehensive about the change and missing the "Bruiserweight," character but hopes his new role can win them over, with time. He also takes pride in being a fan favorite amongst kids, saying it's one of the "little victories" that makes his new character so special.