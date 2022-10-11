12 Best AEW Rampage Matches Of 2022 So Far

Originally, "Rampage" was marketed to fans as a second A-Tier show, one that would be on a similar level to "Dynamite." In its initial weeks, AEW made good on that promise, delivering huge attractions like the first Christian vs. Kenny Omega match and CM Punk's return to pro wrestling. Over time, that level of prestige has started to slip from "Rampage," with Tony Khan prioritizing loading up Wednesday evening "Dynamite" over a program that airs in a significantly less viewed timeslot, Friday nights. Those huge early moments that kicked off AEW's second weekly show have become rarer in 2022.

Yet, for as much as some like to grumble about the current state of "Rampage," there has been plenty to love. Big stars, title defenses, and breakout matches for younger names are studded all across the calendar. Most importantly, there's been quite a lot of great wrestling on the show. Taking advantage of regularly being pretaped, "Rampage" is often one of the most action-dense wrestling shows on television, edited to pack as much in-ring as possible into its 60 minutes. Take a look at our showcase of the 12 best matches on "Rampage" so far this year. You might be surprised just how much awesome stuff has happened on what some now deride as "just" a B-show.