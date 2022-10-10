Wrestlers With A Background In Pro Football

Former TNA standout Monty Brown may not have been on professional wrestling television for more than five years, but "The Alpha Male" certainly made the most of his time and eventually earned a WWE contract in 2006. However, Brown's NFL career, while also short, might have been even more impressive. Brown starred as an NCAA Division II All-American at Ferris State University in his native Michigan, where he entered the record books in several statistical categories. He also closed his collegiate career as an Academic All-American and an AP All-American. Brown then completed the improbable when he made the jump from Division II to the NFL, but the transition had its obstacles, even for a player as decorated as Brown.

"I didn't get an invitation to the NFL Combine, so every week different teams would come to my school and I had to be prepared to do whatever they wanted –- run, jump, psychological exams, etc.," Brown told TNAWrestling.com back in 2004. "Every week I would have to be at my best. I was running 4.5's for these guys and jumping 40-inch verticals, and unbeknownst to me I was generating numbers that –- had I been invited to the NFL combine –- they would have put me among the top three linebackers in the country." Brown proved to be worth his salt on the gridiron. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 1993, the tail end of the team's historic run in the early '90s. He suited up for the Bills at Super Bowl XXVIII and went on to earn a starting job with the New England Patriots in 1996. Brown's Patriots tenure started strong, but a significant ankle injury put him out of commission. He retired from football soon after, setting him on the course to becoming a pro wrestler.