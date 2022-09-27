The 7 Best And 7 Worst Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movies

This is sort of an unconventional entry in this list, but it's important one that ultimately deserves to be listed among Johnson's best films.

The 2019 film "Fighting With My Family" tells the story of former WWE wrestler Paige and her journey from wrestling in the European indie circuit, through WWE's developmental system, and eventually to the company's main brands. Johnson's portrayal is unique because he doesn't actually portray a character in the film — he portrays himself. He has a small amount of screen time in the film but his "character" plays an important role in inspiring the film's portrayal of Paige, helping her achieve her goal of becoming a WWE superstar.

Johnson also served as a producer for "Fighting With My Family," which holds a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered by many to be one of the best films about professional wrestling ever made. /Film's Ethan Anderton gave this one an 8 out of 10 rating, noting "[director] Stephen Merchant and Dwayne Johnson may make for an odd pairing, but that's appropriate for a movie about families, both makeshift and otherwise. And that makes this a special kind of uplifting sports flick, one that even non-wrestling fans can enjoy." Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman also gave the movie a positive review, praising Johnson's appearance as "great" and calling the flick "an absolute blast."