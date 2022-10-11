Kurt Angle Names The Most Underrated Guy In WWE

Many fans and wrestlers alike have their pick of who they believe is the most underutilized or underrated star in WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, or just professional wrestling in general. WWE Hall of Famer and 12-time world champion Kurt Angle revealed which former Impact World Champion he believes is the most underrated performer currently in WWE.

"Bobby Roode is the most underrated wrestler ... there," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "They are not doing right by Bobby. He is so talented. He, I have to say, for me working with, you know, I've worked with thousands of talent. Bobby is in my top ten. Definitely is in my top ten."

Roode has won championship gold in both Impact and WWE, finding major success in Impact as he won the Impact World Tag Team Championship six times, the King of the Mountain Championship once, and the TNA World Championship on two occasions. It was in Impact where Roode and Angle wrestled nine times between 2009 and 2016, with Angle walking away with five victories and Roode with four.

It was in 2016 that Roode made the jump from Impact Wrestling over to WWE, where he started on its developmental brand, "NXT," and won the "NXT" Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Roode held the "NXT" Championship for 203 days before losing the title to Drew McIntyre. Roode eventually moved up to the main roster in 2017, however, he has never truly been treated as a star, only having a brief United States Championship reign and three tag team championship victories to show for his five years on the main roster.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.