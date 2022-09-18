Johnny Gargano Calls Recent Opponent 'One Of The Most Underrated Talents In The World'

Johnny Gargano made his WWE return on the August 22 edition of "Raw." He left the ring to spend time with his wife, former NXT star Candice LeRae and their baby Quill. His last match before his return was on December 5, 2021.

Gargano's first match back was on the September 12 edition of "Raw" against Chad Gable. Gargano ended up winning the match, though while speaking on WWE Deutschland, Gargano had nothing but praise for Gable.

"Chad Gable's amazing," said Gargano. "Chad Gable's one of the most underrated talents in the world, and I will be very on record of saying that. Chad Gable is such a talent, so underrated, and I think the world of him honestly."

Gable made his main roster debut in 2016 on "SmackDown" after being in "NXT" since 2014. Before becoming a WWE Superstar, Gable was an accomplished amateur wrestler who competed at the 2012 London Olympics.

The former "NXT" Champion also spoke about what it was like to return to the squared circle after 281 days.

"I felt great. Obviously, it felt good to be back, to hear the crowd again, to be me again, it felt great. But, it's a great first step, but the work is far from done and I'm far from a finished product and I do believe things are gonna get better and better every single time."

