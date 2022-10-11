Update On Jim Ross' Interest In AEW Head Of Talent Relations Position

It appears Jim Ross is perfectly happy with his current role at All Elite Wrestling, despite his history as head of talent relations for his former employer, WWE. Speaking to co-host Conrad Thompson on his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross addressed a point made by Jim Cornette about the idea of AEW CEO Tony Khan utilizing Ross for talent relations.

"Not really interested, to be honest with you," Ross said. "I work with a lot of talents ... I don't ever go to TV [taping where] I don't have a conversation with the Acclaimed. Wardlow, another one. There's a small list. Darby Allin."

Despite his recent shift from doing commentary on "AEW Dynamite” to instead calling "AEW Rampage," Ross still puts forth an effort to work with members of the roster he thinks he can help. "That's one of the reasons that I go to TVs on Wednesday even though I'm not broadcasting Dynamite," Ross continued. "I get the opportunity, in a controlled environment to some degree, to talk to these kids, whether it be at catering or backstage, whatever it may be."

Ross went on to state that Khan has put together a good team to help him with talent relations, and that Ross is still involved. "If [Tony Khan] came to me and asked me to help him, I'd be more than happy to help him. And I still help him — it's just off the record and it's off the radar," Ross shared. "I like that role. It's just kind of unofficial." Ross also said that Khan has not approached him about joining the talent relations team, likely due to the fact that Ross made it clear that it's not something he is interested in, at least in any official capacity.