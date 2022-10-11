The Rock Addresses Who The Head Of The Table Is

Wrestling fans have been wondering if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will ever step back inside a WWE ring to take on his coustin Roman Reigns to determine who really is the "Head of the Table." It would make sense in storyline, as Reigns has taken over his family and gotten them all to acknowledge him, even "The Brahma Bull.

While Johnson is in high demand in the world of Hollywood, the wrestling business has never left his mind. When asked by Erin Lim Rhodes of E! News' "The Rundown" who the real "Head of the Table" is, Johnson made his answer clear.

"Who is 'Head of the Table?' Without saying any names, you're looking into his eyes right now," he answered.

The Hollywood megastar was then asked if this was a confirmation that he'll show up at WrestleMania 39 to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I am not confirming that at all," The Rock said. "No, I am not, though I'm gonna get a text from him after he watches this."

The Rock is a busy man, but he has remained in contact with someone in WWE about potentially doing something at WrestleMania down the line.

"I love the idea of a WrestleMania and I'm close to a lot of people there, but very close to one in particular who, we've talked about this," Johnson said. "So, there's just so many other variables that have to come into play, but I'm a fan because I'm a promoter at heart, too, so I'm a fan of promoting an event and what could that be? So, I love WrestleMania and I love that world."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit E! News' "The Rundown" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.