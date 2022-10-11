WWE Releases Details For 'Campus Rush' Athletic Recruitment Tour

Cultivating future wrestling stars from the ranks of student athletes has been a major strategy for WWE in recent years, and the company will be hitting some major college campuses this fall to find some more new recruits to join their ranks. The company announced on Tuesday that it will be doing a "WWE Campus Rush" on eight campuses to educate student athletes on what it takes to become a WWE talent. Former collegiate athletes-turned-WWE stars such as Big E, Omos, Bianca Belair, Madcap Moss, and Raquel Rodriguez will go on the road to cultivate interest with students who have a desire to potentially step in the wrestling ring one day.

The press release notes that students will learn about WWE's NIL program in addition to social media training and brand building. Each campus will have a competition where the student athletes will cut live promos on one another. "Campus Rush" will begin tomorrow at the University of Mississippi before hitting seven more campuses between now and early December, including Georgia Tech, Clemson, Boise State, Ohio State, Penn State, the University of Arkansas, and the University of Kansas.

"WWE Campus Rush will serve as a core pillar in our commitment to finding the next generation of WWE Superstars among today's elite college athletes," said James Kimball, WWE's Head of Talent Operations and Strategy. "The talent pipeline from college sports to WWE has proven to be effective, as evidenced by current champions Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair, and we are looking forward to visiting major college campuses around the country to introduce ourselves in a new way."