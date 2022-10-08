WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks Discusses Recruitment Process

Speaking this week with WrestlingInc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, University of Arkansas track and field recruit Ruben Banks shared details about his decision to apply for the WWE's NIL (or Next In Line) program and how the company first reached out to him.

Banks, a 6-foot-4 sophomore hammer thrower, said that he first became interested in the WWE after seeing Alabama football player Isaac Odugbesan join the WWE's inaugural class NIL in 2021. The West London native transferred from Alabama to Arkansas last year.

"I noticed they selected him, and I was like, 'Oh, that's interesting.' I never really thought about going from track to wrestling," Banks said. "I was like, 'Oh, but it kind of makes sense, with the size, and the power, and the athleticism, trying to carry that over.'"

Banks said that one day in study hall, he told a teammate, "I might just send in that recruiting form. I might." "And he's just like, 'You think they'll select you?' I was like, 'If they don't, nothing wrong with that. Let's just see what happens,'" the WWE recruit said.

Banks said he sent in the application form and didn't hear back for a couple weeks. "And then I got a call from one of the agents there, and he talked me through the process, and what it was all about," he said, adding that the WWE is keen on its recruits finishing college before showing up at the WWE Performance Center. "So, the whole goal in mind is, once I've graduated from college, and I have that degree in hand, I'll move over to Orlando, Florida and start my training."