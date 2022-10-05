WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks On Recruitment Process, WWE's Expectations, Advice From Triple H, Changing His Name & More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: First of all, thank you so much for taking the time to chat with me, Ruben. Very excited to hear more about you, your story in the NIL program. But first of all, I was reading your bio, you seem to have moved around a bit in your life.

Ruben Banks: Yeah, yeah, yeah. I've lived a lot of places.

You want to run people through a bit about your background? I think it's interesting how many places you've been.

Yeah. Okay. So I was born in West London, Westminster. And then I moved to Binfield, that's kind of on the outskirts, in between London and Reading. So I spent the primary part of my childhood there. Then I moved to Australia for 18 months, lived in Sydney, Parramatta area, and I went to school there for a little bit. And then for my dad's work we moved back, and I spent another two years in England, or three, went to school. Then I had the opportunity to go to IMG Academy in Florida, to throw the hammer with Kibwe Johnson. And then I went to Arkansas for two years, did my first years of school there. And now I've transferred to the University of Alabama.

Man. Did you like getting to move around like that, or was that hard on you?

Okay. The first move to Australia was pretty hard on me, finding school, finding new friends, all that stuff was hard. But then when I moved back, got back in the swing of things, went to IMG, I was like, "I've done this before, I know how it goes, like finding new friends, finding my way around places."

And then from IMG to Arkansas was a really easy transition, just with it being a college prep program. And I was kind of used to having to find new friends, having people go in and out each year, because it was a boarding school, so it wasn't too bad.

Then this last move to Alabama's been the easiest move by far. I know what I'm doing, I know what to do, already know how to get to class, how to get to practice, meeting new people. I'm already pretty good at it.

I enjoy moving around. I like living a lot of places. It's fun.

Nice. Now it sounds like a good skill to have in professional wrestling, because wrestlers move around a lot, and you're always having to meet different people. Do you agree with that?

Definitely, definitely. I guess it's a lot of on the road stuff, from what I've seen on interviews, and documentaries and stuff. With traveling for track, I imagine it's pretty similar, flight to flight, bus to bus, going all around the place, hotel trips, all that stuff. So I think I'm pretty used to that. I mean, I'm not used to the wrestling part, for sure, but I think the traveling around, and on the road lifestyle, I'm pretty used to, just going into competitions and all those things.