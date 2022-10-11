Ethan Page Recently Served In Backstage AEW Role

Though he's yet to be featured in a consistently prominent role in All Elite Wrestling, Ethan Page always finds a way to stay in the mix on television.

Page was formerly paired with Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert as a part of the American Top Team stable, but as of late, he's sworn his allegiance to MJF and Stokely Hathaway as part of "The Firm" – a collection of AEW stars getting paid big bucks to help MJF obtain the AEW World Championship. But fans may be surprised to learn that Page's television roles aren't the only place he's been applying himself within the company. During a new interview with The Daily Hive, Page opened up about the opportunities he is receiving in AEW.

"I would say the potential is unlimited and I don't just mean on-screen. I mean behind the scenes, too," he said. "I've recently gotten to agent a match, put the headset on, and get to do that live. That was an experience that I hope to be able to do again. I love writing. I love being creative, so I hope I have the longest career humanly possible at AEW and not just on-screen."

Page made his debut for AEW at Revolution 2021 as the surprise entrant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. He previously found success in Impact Wrestling where he was a two-time Impact World Tag Team Champion as part of The North with Josh Alexander. It was reported earlier this year that the promising AEW talent had moved from Canada to the United States, and Page documented such on his successful YouTube vlog.