Ethan Page Describes How He Would Defend AEW's All-Atlantic Championship

Stokely Hathaway recently gave a mission statement for his faction The Firm on "AEW Dynamite," making it clear what each member was hoping to achieve. For Ethan Page, that was winning the All-Atlantic Championship, which is one that gets defended around the world. When speaking to "Comicbook" Page said that he would like to "bring back Alpha-1 Wrestling," which was his own promotion in order to have his very first title defense.

"I would love to win the All Atlantic Title ... to bring the belt back to my hometown, bring the company back, and defend it in my hometown, in front of my hometown crowd, as the Canadian legend that I know that I am," he said. "Honestly, I'll fly all over the world, all across the Atlantic to defend the title. My goal is to become the king of the Atlantic, and that belt will be my crowning achievement in professional wrestling, the first step to becoming the best professional wrestler in the world."

Of course, before any of that is possible The Firm member would need to actually capture the gold, which is currently being held by Death Triangle's PAC, who is the inaugural champion. He won the title at AEW/NJPW's Forbidden Door event in a fatal four-way, and has since defended it across the world, with his most recent title bout happening at AEW's All Out against Kip Sabian.

