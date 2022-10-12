Every AEW Ladder Match Ranked Worst To Best

Wheeler Yuta, Rey Fenix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin, Penta, and the mystery joker entrant held down the fort in the 2022 All Out Casino Ladder Match on September 4, 2022. An athletic bunch, but not exactly a who's who of legitimate world championship contenders. That's just the beginning of the major problems with this match.

The action throughout the contest was fine — ambitious even. Andrade El Idolo connecting with a flipping powerbomb on Yuta from the top of a ladder and onto a ladder was out-of-this-world wild, but to what end? The match finished with a group of masked invaders entering the ring and masquerading as the joker entrant into the match. They obliterated each of the other competitors in the match and then a man, later to be revealed as Stokely Hathaway, climbed to the top rung and grabbed the casino chip down to end the match and win. Later, the true victor was revealed to be a returning MJF.

Ladder matches are too important and the stakes in this one were too high for a finish like that. It rendered the entirety of the match as something meaningless and made a mockery of how championship contenders are generated in AEW. A good idea in theory, but an ineffective one in practice.