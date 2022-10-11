Alexa Bliss Appears On Latest Episode Of Hit Viral Series

Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for almost a decade, starting as a minor player in "NXT" before rising to never-before-seen heights on the main roster. She's won multiple women's championships and even the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but her influence on the wrestling world goes far beyond the ring, and her next adventure outside the world of wrestling is explicitly stereotypical.

For more than two years, the popular YouTube group Dude Perfect have been making skit videos titled "Stereotypes." These videos portray different events, including Halloween, Super Bowl parties, and game nights, and satirizes the stereotypes that frequently accompany them in a series of short comedy sketches. Like Bliss, Dude Perfect's popularity and influence has expanded past their original platform, as they've released mobile games and even had their own television show. Dude Perfect has also hosted many celebrity on their YouTube channel, with the most recent appearance coming in the form of Bliss, who appeared in a video titled "Wedding Stereotypes."

Bliss, unsurprisingly, plays a bride in several of the wedding-relates skits, which combine to form a cohesive narrative across several stereotypes, from "The Intense Wedding Planner" to "Bridezilla" to "The Runaway Bride." The latter two sketches see Bliss fight her way through a massive brawl, sending one unlucky attendee hurtling into a massive cake, and ultimately drive away in a monster truck, smashing another wedding to smithereens in the process.

This isn't Bliss' first foray into different forms of media — she became a main cast member for "Total Divas" in the show's seventh season in 2017, and appeared in a music video for Bowling For Soup for their song, "Alexa Bliss," in 2020.