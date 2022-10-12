Chris Jericho Reveals The Origin Of His Ring Name

Just a few short weeks ago, Chris Jericho won the Ring of Honor World Championship. He defeated Claudio Castagnoli to capture his eighth world championship. This title win only adds to Jericho's already highly decorated career. AEW's resident wizard has over forty championship reigns during his 32-year career. Not only has Jericho won many titles, but the former AEW World Champion is also no stranger to having multiple nicknames, from "Corazon de Leon" to "The Ocho." So, how exactly did the name Chris Jericho come around?

On an episode of "Talk is Jericho;" rightfully titled "Origin of Jericho," Jericho (so much Jericho) broke down the origins of his very first match and his ring name. On October 2, 1990, Jericho made his professional wrestling debut against Lance Storm. The match ended in a draw, but Jericho's mark was definitely left on the wrestling business. He reflected on the process of coming up with his ring name.

"When I was in high school, in my backyard wrestling federation, my idea was to be Christian Chris Irving," Jericho recalled.

This wouldn't come to fruition as Jericho didn't want to use Christianity as a gimmick. After names like "Jack Action" and "Shawn Skywalker" fell through, the right inspiration finally struck.

"Helloween ... has a record called The Walls of Jericho... I just saw Jericho. Chris Jericho sounds cool."

He also shared an overview of how Storm got his name.

"Lance chose Lance Storm, and Ed [Langley] put the T in the middle. What is the answer for this, 'What does the T stand for?' The T stands for Thunder!"

