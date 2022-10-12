Update On Zack Clayton's Future In AEW

During Tuesday night's episode of "AEW Dark," Zack Clayton announced that he has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

"The landscape of AEW has changed indefinitely, and that's because I've officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling," Clayton said. "Let me tell you what that means for you. Number one, you're gonna respect me, and you're gonna worship the ground that I stand on, and number two, I'm gonna do whatever I wanna do around here, and I don't care who likes it or not. All of a sudden, everyone wants to play 'tough guy' around here. Everybody's a tough guy. So if everyone's so tough, then how about someone steps up and challenges 'The Reality?' But I'm not so sure that's gonna happen. So until then, how about I remind everybody of the newest and biggest new sign-on to AEW, 'The Reality' Zack Clayton."

Clayton had his first AEW match on "Dark" on May 28, 2020, against QT Marshall. His most recent AEW match was on the September 14 edition of "Dark: Elevation," where he defeated Conan Lycan.

While Clayton mostly wrestles on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation," he did have a match for the FTW Title against Hook on the August 19 edition of "Rampage." Clayton lost the match in only 14 seconds.

Outside AEW, Clayton has also wrestled in Slam All-Star Wrestling, In Your Face Wrestling, Truly Independent Wrestling, and Immortal Wrestling. The "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star has been a pro wrestler since 2015. He is currently engaged to "Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley.