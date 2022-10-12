Behind-The-Scenes Update On Karl Anderson's Future In NJPW After WWE Return

On "WWE Raw" this week, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their shocking returns to the company, coming to the aid of AJ Styles and brawling with The Judgment Day to a fantastic ovation. While many fans were happy to see them back, the moment did raise some questions over their status with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, particularly relating to Anderson, who is the current NEVER Openweight Champion.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Anderson is still planning on working the annual Tokyo Dome show — Wrestle Kingdom 17, on January 4. Meanwhile, NJPW is still advertising his upcoming title defense against Hikuleo at the Battle Autumn show on November 5, indicating that some form of deal between the two promotions has been agreed upon.

If that is the case, it would rule Anderson (and likely Gallows) out of WWE's upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel, which also takes place on November 5 — obviously, it would difficult for Anderson to appear in Riyadh if he's wrestling in Osaka. As for Gallows, he'll be part of the upcoming "New Japan Strong" episode this Saturday as he competes against Che Cabrera, but that was pre-taped before the duo's WWE return.

New Japan was given a heads up about Gallows and Anderson returning to WWE, allowing the company make plans for this situation. However, it was also noted by Fightful that WWE has been interested in the tag team for a while, dating back to when they were both under contract with Impact Wrestling.

The Good Brothers' first WWE run ended when they were released back in April 2020 as part of WWE's budget cuts due to COVID-19, with their final appearance being part of the WWE WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match, where they appeared to help Styles against The Undertaker.