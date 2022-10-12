Daniel Cormier Will Need To Make A Change Before Returning To WWE TV

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will not allow himself to return to WWE programming without making a key change. Cormier served as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules. While D.C. wasn't called upon to fully engage, he was prompted to get a little physical with both Riddle and Rollins in laying down the law after being shoved by both men. Ultimately, Rollins tapped out to Riddle with Cormier calling for the stoppage.

Many feel that Cormier's WWE appearance was long overdue since the former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion has been a longtime fan of the company. While he'd like to show up again down the line, he won't be doing so until he gets himself in better shape.

During an episode of ESPN's "DC & RC Show" post-Extreme Rules, Cormier elaborated on his new goals, explaining how his barbershop partner noticed the way his physique appeared during the premium live event. "He was like, 'Damn, you look a lot bigger on TV.' I was like, 'The TV adds a few pounds,' and the stripes didn't help, but that visual is why I'm gonna lose weight," Cormier explained. "That visual is why your boy is going to lose weight. So, they were talking to me about doing future things in WWE. I go, 'I'll do things, but I gotta get in shape first.' Give your boy some time to get some of this baggage off, this luggage."

There are no specific plans for the future with Cormier with WWE just yet, but once D.C. feels like he's in good shape by his standards, expect to see him back inside the squared circle for the company.

