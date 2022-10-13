Brutus Beefcake Reflects On Working With Antonio Inoki

The wrestling world has been mourning the passing of Japanese legend and NJPW founder Antonio Inoki since his death on October 1. Inoki is widely considered one of the most influential men in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts history. His passing has led many fans, martial artists, and wrestlers to discuss his impact on their time in the industry.

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake was one of these people, as he noted in a recent interview with Bill Apter, on behalf of Sportskeeda, that he was lucky enough to interact with Inoki during his tours with New Japan Pro-Wrestling throughout the 1980s and '90s. "That's a big loss," were Beefcake's first words when asked about the Japanese icon. "I met Inoki in 1980, a long time ago, and wrestled for their federation ... He was a great man, he was always cordial, always polite, always nice." Beefcake goes on to mention that both he and Hulk Hogan last wrestled for NJPW inside the Tokyo Dome on the same card as Inoki in 1994, though all three men participated in separate matches.

While Hogan had the honor of winning the 1983 IWGP League, an early iteration of what is now known as the G1 Climax, Beefcake's tours of Japan were less noteworthy than his contemporary. However, Beefcake did get to share the ring with Inoki in several multi-man tag team matches throughout his stint with NJPW. "I got to work with him in some six-mans," Beefcake explained, clutching his trusty barber shears as he spoke, "I always enjoyed it. It was always an honor and always a pleasure to work with his company."