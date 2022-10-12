Tony Khan Lists Off Top WWE Stars He Has In The ROH Video Library

Tony Khan thinks the upcoming Ring of Honor World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson will pay special homage to the legacy of ROH. "Bryan Danielson represents everything about pro wrestling that is pure and great," the AEW CEO and ROH owner said on "Busted Open Radio" recently, "everything about Ring of Honor that has made it such a great promotion for pro wrestling and Chris Jericho slaps all of it in the face." According to Khan, Jericho represents Sports Entertainment, "which is synonymous with cheating."

Khan says that Jericho disrespected "the entire legacy — 20 years of Ring of Honor — people who are in AEW today like Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and other great stars like Adam Cole," as well as ROH alum that aren't in AEW. "Great names who competed in Ring of Honor and are part of the video library, like [Tyler Black who's] now known as Seth Rollins, and of course Sami Zayn who's formerly El Generico. AJ Styles. Kevin Owens known as Kevin Steen. A lot of stars that are not a part of AEW or Ring of Honor."

Khan thinks the match will be a testament to the ROH legacy, and will prove why Danielson was in the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class. "Bryan Danielson is synonymous with Ring of Honor," Khan concluded. Jericho has been Ring of Honor Champion since September 21, when he beat Claudio Castagnoli at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens NY. It is his first reign with the ROH title and his eighth world title reign overall.