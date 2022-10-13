Famous Wrestler Nicknames That Have Really Weird Origins

Billy Gunn is a man of many monikers. Heaven knows how many names he went through during his WWE days, including "Rockabilly," which made him sound like a dolled-up rooster with a penchant for Elvis Presley and rock 'n' roll. However, he found his calling as "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn and "Mr. Ass" as one half of the New Age Outlaws and a member of D-Generation X.

When he joined AEW, he reverted to being known as Billy Gunn while he managed the Gunn Club, a group which featured his sons, Austin and Colten. However, the team soon started being called the Ass Boys — mostly because that's what Danhausen called them, since he's convinced that "Ass" is their last name. Eventually, the Gunns teamed up with The Acclaimed, who were getting over with their scissoring catchphrase, and Billy was soon heralded as Daddy Ass.

But where did the evolution of his nickname come from? Turns out that Anthony Bowens coined the Daddy Ass nickname due to a behind-the-scenes incident. In an interview with TSC, Bowens said: "I was sitting in gorilla and I was in my wheelchair at the time because I was injured, and we were minutes from going out and this idea just popped into my head because Austin Gunn kept calling his father 'Daddy' and I was like, 'It'd be kinda funny if I said scissor me, Daddy Ass, live on television,' I'm just gonna go out and say it."