WWE SVP Teases The Company Entering New Category Soon

This past summer, WWE made significant adjustments to the way backstage operations are handled after Vince McMahon resigned from the company. It's since become apparent on camera and behind the scenes that the company is approaching certain situations in a new light, which was further emphasized in a new interview from "The Wrap." WWE Senior VP Scott Zanghellini appeared on the show to discuss long-term plans for the company, establishing that WWE realizes how much they can capitalize if they focus on growth of technology like gaming and NFTs.

"The second we do something that's not authentic, our fans will take note, right? That seems like the cash grab," Zanghellini said. "It's got to be something that they want ... 75% of our fans self-identify as gamers. I think it's about 60% play seven hours of video games a week or more, so massive, massive audience that's into video games. As technology advances ... what are the offerings we can give them? What can we experiment with there, knowing where they are, you know, you have to meet them where they are ... With our NFTs for example, digital collectibles, we all see the success of that. It's worked out for us in terms of our long-term partnerships making sure that we're partnering with best in class partners ... Gaming is a category that we will be in shortly. Again, I'm going to keep that tight-lipped."

WWE's annual video game release, the "2K" series, launched in 2000 and were originally developed by Yuke's and published by THQ. Other offerings like "WWE 2K Battlegrounds," the "WWE SmackDown vs. Raw" series, and the "WWE SmackDown" series were also released throughout the years with respective mixed reviews.