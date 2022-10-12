Ric Flair Questions Whether He'll Get Back In Touch With WWE

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is unsure if he'll fully be back in touch with WWE. "The Nature Boy" is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, but fell out of the company's good graces and has been removed from WWE branding. This was in response to accusations made against Flair on "Dark Side of The Ring" during the "Plane Ride from Hell" episode that aired in September 2021.

During a new edition of his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair revealed that while he still doesn't know if he'll be welcomed back into the WWE family, there is a documentary coming up where he was asked questions by FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi. "I don't know what I would do," Flair said. "I'd love to be a part of the company and do stuff with them, but I don't know. It's funny, they're doing this huge documentary on me now that'll air Thanksgiving week or the week before Christmas. I think they're leaning towards Thanksgiving. Some names going around, but I think it's called "Finding Flair." This will be better than my 30 For 30 on ESPN, because I made them promise me that whatever I said they wouldn't edit. I'm not gonna do something that's gonna be edited again."

Flair went on to say that he aired out a lot of personal matters in the documentary. "It's been passionate and man, I expressed everything that was good or bad in my life. I discussed my personal life, my personal problems, family problems, wrestling problems, issues with people that I've had. I just answered questions, and I answered them as truthfully as I could." Flair, 73, ostensibly wrestled his "Last Match" at the titular event in July, but has since hinted that he wants to return to the ring.

