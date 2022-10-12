William Regal Recalls WWE Backstage Encounter With Jon Moxley And Roddy Piper

William Regal has been involved in the wrestling business for the past four decades and has crossed paths with a multitude of people over the course of that time, with two of them being "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Jon Moxley.

"I believe it may have been before he debuted on the main roster. We were at a WrestleMania and I was standing there talking to Roddy Piper," Regal recalled on his podcast, "Gentleman Villain." "Jon Moxley walked by and I said, 'Roddy, can I introduce you to this friend of mine ... He's grown up different. He's not some lad who grew up in a middle-class background and wants to act like a bad guy,' ... I left them two to have a conversation and let Roddy Piper pass on anything he wanted to pass on to Jon Moxley."

Moxley and Regal have a rich history with one another, dating back to Moxley's early days on the independent circuit in which Regal mentored him. The two were reunited after Regal surprised fans by appearing at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view, forcing Moxley and his opponent on the show, Bryan Danielson, to shake hands and come together to form Blackpool Combat Club.

"If MJF came over, I might've said, 'Roddy, this is MJF.' I wouldn't have asked him to impart his wisdom on him because Roddy would've seen straight through him ... There's a big difference and very few people know that difference. There are a lot of people who get through this job by just acting like a bad guy because they're in pro wrestling."

