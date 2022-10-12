The Acclaimed Cut Off From 'Scissor Me, Daddy Ass'

AEW made its Canadian debut for Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite." It was a stacked show featuring a Ring of Honor World Championship match, an All-Atlantic Championship Match, and more. With all the championship matches, you must be wondering, "Where are the tag team champs?" Well, while the Toronto crowd wouldn't be able to see "Platinum" Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action. Instead, they saw Swerve Strickland take on Daddy- well, you know.

After Strickland defeated Billy Gunn, The Acclaimed tried to lighten the mood and scissor with the rest of the Toronto crowd. They were interrupted, however, by Tony Nese and wrestling lawyer "Smart" Mark Sterling. Before the scissoring could commence, Sterling, being the party pooper he is, ruined the post-match fun for The Acclaimed. Sterling revealed that he secured the trademark for the "Scissor Me" catchphrase and the trademark for the act of scissoring (wow) in wrestling. This means that any money that The Acclaimed or their merch makes now goes straight into Sterling's pocket.

Oh, and in case you thought Sterling was making this up, AEW shared the paperwork as proof of the recent trademark filing. Then on top of that, Bowens took to social media to reveal that thanks to this greedy move by Sterling, the scissors emoji and any of its variations, are also banned from being used by The Acclaimed. Sterling let The Acclaimed know that should they scissor, he would have them "in the courtroom for months, and force them to drop the tag titles."