Renee Paquette's On-Air Role During Her First Night In AEW

Renee Paquette made quite the first impression on AEW fans during her on-air debut this week.

With "AEW Dynamite" being held in Toronto, Canada, Paquette opened the show by introducing herself and welcoming her hometown fans to AEW's first-ever event outside the United States. Paquette, seemingly overwhelmed by fans greeting her with a loud ovation, proceeded to introduce her former WWE Backstage colleague Christian Cage for an interview segment. Cage took a shot at the Toronto Maple Leafs before introducing Luchasaurus ahead of his match against Jungle Boy.

Later in the show, Paquette interviewed The Firm's Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway in the backstage area, until Matt Hardy & Private Party interrupted the segment. The confrontation between the teams led to Page challenging Isiah Kassidy to a match on "AEW Rampage" later this week.

Finally, Paquette caught up with Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero for an interview segment. Paquette pointed out how Rose was parading around with Jade Cargill's TBS Title, which led to Anna Jay showing up and challenging Rose for a match on "AEW Rampage" later this week. "I can take that belt and show you and Jade Cargill what a real champion looks like," Jay told Rose. "The Native Beast" accepted Jay's challenge to a bout on Friday.

After the show went off the air, Paquette thanked fans in Toronto for making her AEW debut a memorable one.

"Tonight was stupid fun," Paquette wrote on Twitter. "Thanks for all the really sweet messages and response to me debuting with @AEW tonight! Toronto was SO loud!!!"

As reported earlier, Paquette has signed a full-time contract with AEW and will be a backstage interviewer for the promotion going forward.