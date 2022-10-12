Huge Update On Renee Paquette's Future In Pro Wrestling

Over the past couple of weeks, it was rumored that WWE was interested in bringing back Renee Paquette. However, despite WWE's reported interest in her, it was also speculated that she would turn down her former employer to share Wednesday nights with her husband. We now know what choice she's making.

AEW President Tony Khan himself announced Wednesday night that Paquette has signed with the company. Khan also said we will see her soon, indicating Paquette may make her on-screen debut as AEW makes its Canadian debut in Toronto.

Paquette joins her husband in AEW. Three-time and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Paquette married in April 2017. They welcomed their first child last summer.

As for Paquette's overall role in AEW, we don't know the exact details yet. In WWE, she was best known as a backstage interviewer. That role in AEW is currently handled by a variety of individuals, including Tony Schiavone, Alex Marvez, Lexy Nair, and Mark Henry.

During her time in WWE, Paquette used the name "Renee Young" on-air. In addition to her role as a backstage interviewer, she also played a major role on "WWE Backstage" and was the first full-time female commentator for "Raw." In the time since her departure from the company, Paquette went back to using her real name and started her own podcast series "The Sessions."

Paquette's signing closely follows in the footsteps of her former WWE coworker and "WWE Backstage" partner, Saraya, who made her own debut last month during the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite."