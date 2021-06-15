Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley are officially parents. The Oral Sessions host confirmed on Twitter that she would be taking a break from her podcast due to giving birth to the couple’s daughter, Nora, earlier this morning. Several guest hosts will replace her for the time being, starting with Moxley.

“Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom (she’s absolutely incredible),” Paquette tweeted. “I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband Jon Moxley. Check it here.”

Moxley famously announced Paquette’s pregnancy on an episode of AEW Dynamite back in November of 2020. Paquette would later announce them name of their daughter, named after Paquette’s grandmother Eleanor, on the May 20 episode of Oral Sessions. Through her pregnancy Paquette has remained busy with her podcast, continuing Oral Sessions up until this week. Her last two guests were Tommy End (former WWE star Aleister Black) and recent AEW signing Mark Henry on Tuesday and Thursday of last week.

Former AEW Champion Moxley last appeared at AEW Double or Nothing, where he and Eddie Kingston unsuccessfully challenged The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Though it hasn’t been officially said, it is expected Moxley will be taking an extended period of time off following the birth of his daughter.

