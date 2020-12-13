Since departing WWE in August, the former Renee Young has been busy between her personal and professional lives.

Now using her real name, Renee Paquette, the former WWE broadcast talent has released a cookbook, launched a podcast, and announced she is pregnant. Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, Renee says her pregnancy has encouraged her to move her work to home. She revealed she was scheduled to be on the kickoff show for the SmackDown season premiere but was encouraged to back out of it.

"I was supposed to do the kickoff show for the season premiere of SmackDown on FOX," Renee said. "I was supposed to fly to Orlando, and that's when I asked Brie. I just didn't know what to do about it. I was like, 'Am I allowed to travel?' Like, what does that look like? How careful do I have to be with everything? I mean, granted, I've already had COVID, so I've not tested my antibodies in a while. I'm assuming I still maybe have them but I don't really know. Then I reached out to my doctor, too, who I was seeing at the time, and she was like, 'You have to be so careful with everything, and it's just not worth it.' And Brie basically reiterated the same thing with just how careful you have to be.

"Luckily, you know, everybody who I spoke to at FOX and whatnot, they were all so great and so receptive. They understood where I was coming from, and they helped me out big time with that. But yeah, I had to pull out of doing that show right away because of everything."

Renee's pregnancy announcement came on an episode of AEW Dynamite, where her husband, Jon Moxley, revealed he "had a pregnant wife at home" during a backstage promo. Renee says the announcement was Moxley's idea, which caught her by surprise.

"We knew that we were pretty close to announcing that I was pregnant," Renee said. "And he was on the road, he was already in Jacksonville. And he was like, 'So when are we going to tell people?' And I was like, I figured over Thanksgiving or something. Literally, the day prior, I went and had one of my last ultrasounds. Everything looked good, and I was like, 'Alright, we're in the clear. I think we're good to let people know.' And he was like, 'I think I'm going to say it in one of my promos.' And I was like, 'Huh? You are?!' Because you guys know, he's so private. He keeps to himself. But then I was like, you know what? I love that because it just takes the pressure off of me.

"But I love that it wasn't necessarily a promo to like, announce that he was going to be a dad. He was like, 'Anyways, my wife's at home pregnant. Now I'm going to go kick the s--t out of this guy!' It was like, such a throwaway line that literally-- right away, because he had pre-taped it, he was like, 'It's going to be on like any second.' And I was waiting for the west coast feed of the show, so I was just kind of watching my phone, and right away, people were like, 'Did I just hear that right?' My phone just instantly blew up. Yeah, it was crazy."

While Renee has aspirations to continue her broadcast career outside of the ring, her husband is likely calling the squared circle home for many years to come. Because professional wrestling will undoubtedly be a major part of their family's life, Renee says she thinks her daughter will look back on the announcement fondly.

"You know that your kid is going to be around a wrestling ring," Renee said. "It's going to be a part of their lives, so I think it's cool to have that moment that they'll see. It's just kind of cool because you know wrestling is going to be a common thread throughout their lives. Might as well start them off right off the bat."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Bellas Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.