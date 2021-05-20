On today’s episode of Oral Sessions, Renee Paquette had her mother on in order to announce the name of her daughter with AEW star Jon Moxley. The baby will be named Nora, a name chosen in honor of Paquette’s grandmother Eleanor. Paquette also took to Twitter to tease the reveal in two different tweets, which you can see below.

“Uhhhhh my mom is my guest on Oral Sessions today,” Paquette tweeted. “I think it went ok?! Give us a listen! Oh yeah and I revealed our baby’s name!”

Paquette and Moxley met while both worked in WWE and would marry in April of 2017 after four years of dating. Moxley famously announced he and Paquette were expecting their first child on an episode of AEW Dynamite in November of 2020.

Both Moxley and Paquette have kept busy with their child on the way. Paquette has continued to do her Oral Sessions podcast twice a week, having WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura as her first guest earlier this week. Oral Sessions also received some unexpected promotion last night on AEW Dynamite after it was suggestively mentioned in a rap by Moxley’s opponent Max Caster.

Moxley and tag partner Eddie Kingston would ultimately silent Caster and his tag partner, Anthony Bowens, to emerge victorious on Dynamite, making them number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships. They will officially challenge for the titles at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30, taking on the current champions The Young Bucks.

Uhhhhh my mom is my guest on Oral Sessions today. I think it went ok?! Give us a listen!! https://t.co/URg3Edf0ki — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 20, 2021