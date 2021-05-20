Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a highly memorable rap from Max Caster. Prior to a match between Caster and Anthony Bowens (The Acclaimed) vs. Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley, Caster claimed that Kingston looked like a box of Newport cigarettes and said he would knock Moxley out with a mic like Kenny Omega did. He then referenced Moxley’s wife, Renee Paquette, as well as her Oral Sessions podcast, in a surprising manner.

“Call your girl, she all in my mentions,” Caster rapped. “Trying to hit me up for some Oral Sessions.”

It took less than twenty minutes for Caster’s rap to get back to Paquette. The former WWE announcer/backstage interviewer turned cook book writer took to Twitter to respond with a clapback of her own and a cheap plug, complete with a Connor McGregor gif.

“Let’s get you a blue check and some W’s and we’ll look at booking you in the fall,” Paquette tweeted. “Thanks for the plug @PlatinumMax! (hear brand new episodes of every Tuesday and Thursday!).”

Ultimately Paquette and Moxley would get the last laugh, as Moxley and Kingston emerged victorious over The Acclaimed on tonight’s Dynamite. The win had major ramifications for the Moxley/Kingston team, officially giving them a match against The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

You can watch Caster’s rap, Moxley’s immediate response and see Paquette’s tweet responding to Caster below.

Fair to say @JonMoxley was NOT a fan of @PlatinumMax's entrance rap. Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT to see Mox + Kingston take on #TheAcclaimed, with a place in the tag team rankings at stake! pic.twitter.com/LAmlBIkLy4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2021