Backstage News On WWE's Interest In Renee Paquette Amidst AEW Rumors

Ever since Triple H took over in his new role as Chief Content Officer of WWE, the on-screen product has drastically changed. New and returning stars seemingly show up every time you turn on one of the shows, and now even the commentary teams have gotten reshuffled quite a bit – Jimmy Smith is out, Cathy Kelley is back in after departing the company a couple of years ago, among other alterations. But according to several reports, WWE had been looking to bring back another familiar name from the past who turned down the opportunity.

Recently, rumors had been percolating that former WWE announcer Renée Paquette had decided to join her husband Jon Moxley and sign with All Elite Wrestling despite interest from the WWE. This came after Fightful Select reported such developments, citing several WWE sources' beliefs that she was AEW-bound.

Now, Sports Illustrated reveals that WWE did indeed offer her a role with the company amidst its commentary changes, which she reportedly turned down. Paquette last worked for the WWE in 2020, making sporadic appearances during her time away, including her most recent on A&E Network's "WWE Rivals" documentary series.

Paquette turning down WWE comes alongside the news of her husband signing an official five-year extension with AEW, cementing where his allegiances reside in the wrestling business for the near future. Moxley, the current AEW World Champion, is set to take on the responsibilities of serving as both a coach and a mentor for the company moving forward in addition to his in-ring work as one of its top wrestlers.