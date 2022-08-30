Renee Paquette Confirms Recent Work On Upcoming WWE Project

Last week, Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young in WWE, posted a picture with old friends Johnny Gargano, Freddie Prinze Jr., JBL, and Kevin Owens inside of a WWE-branded room. Up until this point, Paquette had not worked with WWE on a project since her departure from the company in August 2020.

"I got to go do a thing with WWE the other day," former WWE commentator Paquette said on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette." "It's fun to just troll a little, post the glass. Me and Kevin Owens and JBL, Johnny Gargano, Mr. Johnny Wrestling in the house, it was a good crew, and of course, Freddie Prinze Jr. hosted a couple of episodes of us doing WWE Rivals." Paquette went on to discuss what she enjoyed in taping the episodes of "WWE Rivals." "What was really fun was that I wasn't the host of it. I got to just be, like a panelist and I really liked that."

WWE Rivals is a documentary series presented by actor and former WWE creative team member Prinze Jr. on A&E that discusses famous rivalries from wrestling history such as Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart, Steve Austin vs. The Rock, and John Cena vs. Edge. Normally when Paquette was involved with shows in WWE, whether that be "Talking Smack" or "WWE Backstage," Paquette would be the host, or at least the co-host of the show. Paquette's husband, Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, recently took verbal shots at WWE and former CEO and Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon following the August 24 taping of "AEW Rampage".

